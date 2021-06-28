Fantastic Beasts 3 star Mads Mikkelsen on replacing Johnny Depp as Grindelwald – “I would’ve loved to have talked to him about it”

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, who is popularly known for his role Hannibal Lecter from TV series Hannibal, recently replaced Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3. Mikkelsen will reprise the role of the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald which was earlier being played by Depp.

But, Mikkelsen didn’t actually get to speak to Depp about the character. Recently, Mads Mikkelsen told the UK Times, “I mean, obviously, they were going to do the film, and obviously he was not involved anymore. But I didn’t have a dog in that fight. And I don’t know what happened [in his private life], and I don’t know if it was fair, him losing the job, but I just knew that the show was going on, and I would’ve loved to have talked to him about it if I had the chance, but I just don’t know him in that sense.”

In November 2020, Johnny Depp announced his exit from the Fantastic Beasts franchise. In an elaborate statement on Instagram, the actor said that due to the current events related to the ongoing case against Amber Heard, Warner Bros asked him to resign. The actor was essaying the role of Gellert Grindelwald and had only filmed one scene in the third part.

The third installment of the prequel series of Harry Potter stars Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, William Nadylam, and Kevin Guthrie.

Fantastic Beasts 3 is scheduled to be released on July 15, 2022

