Deepika Padukone’s expectation vs reality post is the Monday motivation we were secretly looking for!

While most share motivational videos and pictures on Mondays as part of the Monday Motivation trend, Deepika Padukone opted to go for a rather honest post. The Bollywood star took to Instagram to share a hilarious expectation vs reality post featuring herself.

Deepika took to her Instagram handle and shared two pictures of herself. In the first picture, she can be seen working out in black gym clothes. In the second picture, Deepika can be seen taking a nap in a pair of jeans and a white top.

"Expectation v/s Reality," the Padmaavat star captioned the post. The post was very relatable to fans who expressed the same in the comment section.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film Chhapaak and has multiple films in the pipeline. She is currently shooting for the film Pathan which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will also be seen in the yet-untitled Shakun Batra film also starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actor will soon start shooting for The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone launches ‘A Chain of Wellbeing’ on her social media

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results