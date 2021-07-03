Karan Johar tried to sabotage Alia Bhatt’s casting in Kapoor & Sons; here’s why

Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt share a very special bond. Alia had made her acting debut with Johar's directorial Student of The Year 2 and has been a part of several Dharma Films. Recently, Johar revealed that he had tried to sabotage Alia Bhatt's casting in Kapoor& Sons. He did not want her to do the film owing to the length of her character in the film which also starred Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Fawad Khan.

Karan Johar was speaking during an Inside the Writer's room session on Clubhouse when he spoke about trying to get Alia out of the film. The 2016 film directed by Shakun Batra was backed by his production Dharma Films. “I tried to sabotage her casting because I had a one-on-one with Alia and I said, 'Listen, you don't have to do every Dharma film. You don't like it; you don't do it because the part is really nothing.' She was like, 'Yeah, I know but I love Shakun (Batra), I'll just hear it for him, he's a good friend.' I said, 'Yeah, yeah, but don't do it. It's fine because it's called Kapoor & Sons and you're not a Kapoor in the film,” Karan said.

“She heard (the script) and she comes to my room and says, 'I really want to do this film, I really love the script, I don't care about my role.' I thought more power to her that she actually didn't see the footage, she didn't see the length of the role, she just saw the film and I wish all actors in our industry thought like that," he added.

Karan also reminded that he had approached six leading actors for the role of Rahul Kapoor which was finally essayed by Fawad Khan.

