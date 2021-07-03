Hrithik Roshan’s shot for Dabboo Ratnani’s Calendar is drool-worthy; Farah Khan calls him Greek God

Hrithik Roshan surely knows how to grab eyeballs when he is in front of the camera. The actor recently posed for Dabboo Ratnani's coveted calendar and the result is absolutely drool-worthy. Looking at the picture, filmmaker Farah Khan said that it is no surprise that people refer to him as Greek God and we could not agree more.

On Friday afternoon, Hrithik took to his Instagram handle to share the outcome of his shoot with Dabboo. In the black-and-white photo, a bare-chested Hrithik can be seen lying down deep in thought. His abs only prove that the actor has been working hard on himself even during the lockdown.

Hrithik's previous post on Instagram was also a shirtless picture of himself flaunting his toned body with a tanned look. While fans are still going gaga over the previous post, Hrithik has treated them with yet another picture, this time shot by Dabboo Ratnani.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will star in Siddharth Anand’s next with Deepika Padukone.

