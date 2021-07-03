“I have never been approached for a Shah Rukh Khan film” – Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan has yet again proved her ace acting skills and her brilliance with her performance in Amazon Prime Video's Sherni. The actress played the role of a forest officer, Vidya Vincent, who leads a team of trackers and locals intending to seize an unsettled tigress while fighting with sexism both in the professional and personal space. The film has garnered a positive response from the audience as well as critics.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vidya answered some interesting questions about Sherni. Answering the most asked question that why she hasn't worked with the Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh yet despite the huge demand from fans, the actress said, "Every time I promote a film, I get asked this question. Lots of people have told me that we'd love to see Shah Rukh Khan and you together. But it's just not like that. I've never been approached for a Shah Rukh Khan film. So, I think when that happens and hopefully, if it's a film that interests me then we'll end up working together.

During the interview, she was even asked by one of her fans, which stereotype that exists in Bollywood she wants to break. To which she replied, "Oh my god! Now there are so many not just in Bollywood but also in society. One of them is the fact you want an invariably, when it's a love story and the man is falling in love with the woman, the woman tends to be softer she tends to be more "obviously feminine". That I think men tend to fall in love with all kinds of women, we fall in love with all kinds of women. So I think that would be nice to see a character or I'm not talking about you can be chulbuli and all that but generally there's a certain kind of either you're chulbuli or you're the literal boy. There's nothing in between. So I'd love to see that kind of love story where there's a woman who is like just for example someone like me.

