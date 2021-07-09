Nikkhil Advani announces a magnum opus series The Empire set at Disney+ Hotstar

Nikkhil Advani and Emmay Entertainment have joined hands together to announce the biggest upcoming Hotstar Specials series The Empire, a massive historical adventure drama portraying the beginnings of a dynasty. The life narrative of a warrior, explorer, survivor, and monarch is told in this magnum opus. The series would be “one of the Grandest Shows Ever Created in India” which promises a breathtaking visual spectacle on a scale never seen before on the digital arena.
Following the success of drama-mystery Grahan and thriller series November Story, Disney + Hotstar has teamed up with India's leading filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who has directed classic superhits such as Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq, as well as critically acclaimed films such as D-Day and Batla House, for this Magnum opus, Mitakshara Kumar is the show's director, Monisha Advan, and Madhu Bhjwani(Emmay Entertainment) will produce the same. The Empire assured a world-class watching experience and will premiere exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar in the near future.
“Putting together The Empire has been a great challenge but also a massive honor for me,” showrunner Nikkhil Advani said. “The key goal for me, Mitakshara Kumar, our director, and everyone at Emmay Entertainment was to bring to life a visually breathtaking environment with a compelling tale storyline. From the concept to the characters to the high production value, our goal was to produce a show that was bigger than life and left a lasting effect on viewers. This visual spectacular has been made possible thanks to a partnership with Disney+ Hotstar. At Emmay Entertainment, my partners Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani and I are thrilled to introduce Mitakshara!”
The Empire will be available soon exclusively for Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+Hotstar Premium subscribers on Hotstar Specials!
Also Read: Shahid Kapoor approached for another action thriller under Nikkhil Advani’s production
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply