Sona Mohapatra makes her Times Square Billboard debut

On the heels of the release of her latest single ‘Aise Na They’, Artist and Producer Sona Mohapatra made her debut appearance on the Times Square Billboard in New York. As part of this feat, she has been handpicked for the Spotify EQUAL campaign and will lead the Indian leg of the global campaign for the entire month of July. Her single will feature all this month on the EQUAL playlist as she joins other global artists such as are Meryl (France), Bowklylion (Thailand), Nadin Amizah (Indonesia), and Anikv (Russia) from the roster of Paris-based leading independent digital music distribution and artist services company, Believe.
The track ‘Aise Na They’ has been composed by Ram Sampath with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and distributed by Paris-based music distribution and marketing service, Believe. The song’s narrative revolves around a relationship that has lost its fizz, but a sense of optimism is infused in the track through the lovely sound of the hills with pop-rock blended with ethereal flutes & tingling mandolins.
Vivek Raina – Managing Director – Believe India said, "This is a great initiative by Spotify that creates a space on the platform to strengthen the work of female talent in music from across the globe and I am excited that it features Sona Mohapatra from India with her new song ‘Aise Na they’. We are proud to collaborate with her and the new song is a celebration of love which is soulful, a pop-rock romantic track which will surely enthrall her fans."
Spotify has been continuously working towards equity for women in audio by showcasing and highlighting female artists and creators through their work in music and podcasts. The campaign includes partnerships, activations, new content experiences, and on- and off-platform support on local, regional, and international levels, highlighting women artists who are shaping the future of music.
Launched globally earlier this year to celebrate female talent across the world, the Spotify EQUAL campaign aims to put the spotlight on women in music across the world. The initiative features specially curated playlists across 50 countries while the Spotify EQUAL global playlist features music from selected artists from across the world. Every month, the streaming platform announces new artists for the campaign, all of whom are featured in this playlist, and on the cover of their respective, local playlist.
