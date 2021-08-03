Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh pull a fan’s leg by crooning viral ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ song

Comedians Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh are very well-known for pranking and teasing people. The duo is often seen having fun with celebrities on TV but they recently scared a fan who was passing by as they sang the viral hit song 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar'.

The fan turned her back on them and left even without clicking a picture or talking to them. Bharti can be seen asking the fan, "Janeman Kahaan bhaag rahi ho? Ruko, ruko. Photo toh khichao” and the video ends.

The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon star shared the video clip on his Instagram stories and captioned it, “Fun with fans". The duo are seen sitting in a car and singing “Bachpan Ka Pyaar” when a girl crosses them but is so overwhelmed that she doesn't come back even on Bharti's persistence. On the other hand, Bharti’s video went viral online.

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to make a comeback on Sony TV with a brand new season with comedians Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri, and Chandan Prabhakar, while Archana Puran Singh will go back to be the laughing buddha and Kapil Sharma hosting and entertaining in the show. However, fellow member Sumona Chakravarti was seen missing from the promo. She shared a cryptic post on her Instagram and fans are speculating that she may not be a part of the new season.

