Goofiest Outfit Of The Week: Lady Gaga

At least you cannot accuse Lady Gaga of being boring. She flounced out of rehearsals at radio City Music Hall in this peculiar outfit. Not sure why she appears to be holding the hem of the hooded “dress,” but there ARE no sleeves. She’s appearing at the venue on Tuesday, August 3, with Tony Bennett, and that happens to be his 95th birthday. The show is called One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.” Vaccination required! Despite Alzheimers, Tony still enjoys performing and has more dates planned for this summer.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results