Look At What Kim Kardashian Started!

Kim Kardashian may think she’s done the female sex a favor by inventing SKIMS to hold everything in place, but actually she’s done more harm than good. One cannot avoid seeing all the once-normal young women who have become Kim Kardashian “lookalikes” desperately trying to achieve a fraction of her success. Surgically enhanced pretty faces with far too much makeup, bodies disfigured by implants on all sides- not to mention the skimpy clothing. Just hoping to be looked at…This “Instagram girl” was seen partying at the Sapphire Pool and Day club in Las Vegas.

