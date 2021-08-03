New CEO for (IPL) Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals promote Jake Lush McCrum to CEO, plus more

The Indian Premier Leagueâ€™s (IPL) Rajasthan Royals have promoted Jake Lush McCrum to the role of chief executive.

Lush McCrum initially joined the franchise as general manager, before being named chief operating officer in July 2019, going on to play a key role in the digital transformation of the business.

In his new role, Lush McCrum will focus on â€˜building a world class management team to execute the expansive vision that he and the board have set outâ€™, the Royals said. According to the franchise, the vision has a core aim of â€˜transforming society through cricket, and cricket through innovationâ€™.

In addition, Mike Fordham is taking on the role of chief executive at Royals Sports Group, the holding company of the Rajasthan Royals. He will be responsible for scaling the organisationâ€™s global expansion efforts, as well as investing in other cricket properties.