BLACKPINK’s Jennie channels Uma Thurman’s Mia Wallace from Pulp Fiction in latest shoot for Elle Korea’s August 2021 issue

When it comes to female K-pop group BLACKPINK, the members are known for their flamboyant and street style quotient. Just like always, Jennie has once again impressed us during the photoshoot of Elle Korea magazine.

On Tuesday, August 3, Jennie posted a series of pictures on Instagram where she shared three different looks. In her first look, she gave us the ultimate Uma Thurman’s Mia Wallace vibes from Pulp Fiction. She wore an oversized black sating shirt and wore diamond jewelry from Chanel. She even wore a wig similar to Uma Thurman’s character in Pulp Fiction.

In her second look, she wore a long cardigan and a matching skirt. This cardigan was grey in color with purple outer lace. Inside the cardigan, she wore a corset-like top that had lace material. This set is from Chanel’s fall-winter 2021/22 collection. This will be officially available for sale in September.

In her third look, she wore a black dress that had a little cutout at the chest and belly area. This dress had straps on the shoulder. She paired it up with black stockings and topped it up with big shoes that were filled with frills. She captioned this post saying, “You know where I got the inspiration from”.

On the work front, BLACKPINK' released their first full-length album last year. They are currently gearing up for their 5th-anniversary project. They group dropped their Japanese album which has songs including ‘How You Like That’ and ‘Lovesick Girls’ in Japanese versions.

