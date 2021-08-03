Kylie Jenners goes topless with shimmery body paint to promote her birthday make up collection

Kylie Jenner is an obsession for GenZ. She keeps her 254 million followers on Instagram hooked to her life. She has a 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with rapper Travis Scott. The business mogul is living high on the success of her beauty and makeup line.

Kylie recently posted a snap looking like a gold goddess. She looks beautiful in the topless snap with gold shimmer powder smeared all over her top half. She looks stunning in a low waisted golden bikini bottom. With bronzed and smokey makeup, her hair poker straight with nude lips, thick liner and gold shadow. Kylie looks drop dead gorgeous in these snaps. We cannot get enough of the golden goddess look.

Kylie and Travis' appearance at the Parson's Benefit sure adds fuel to the fire about their reunion after Kylie was present for the rapper's Birthday in Miami in early June. Jenner and Scott have neither denied nor accepted anything about their relationship after the initial breakup. They both welcomed their first child together, Stormi Webster Jenner in February of 2018. Kylir is currently working on her 24th Birthday Collection which is 24K gold.

