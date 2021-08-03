Kylie Jenners goes topless with shimmery body paint to promote her birthday make up collection

Kylie Jenner is an obsession for GenZ. She keeps her 254 million followers on Instagram hooked to her life. She has a 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with rapper Travis Scott. The business mogul is living high on the success of her beauty and makeup line.
Kylie recently posted a snap looking like a gold goddess. She looks beautiful in the topless snap with gold shimmer powder smeared all over her top half. She looks stunning in a low waisted golden bikini bottom. With bronzed and smokey makeup, her hair poker straight with nude lips, thick liner and gold shadow. Kylie looks drop dead gorgeous in these snaps. We cannot get enough of the golden goddess look.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner)
Also Read: Kylie Jenner is ‘hot summer girl’ as she sets the internet on fire in red bikini
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply