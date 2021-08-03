“This is Spectacular”, says Sonu Sood as she shares a fan-made massive 50000 sq.ft portrait of him in Maharashtra

Actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood became a real-life hero as well for people after his heartwarming cause of sending the people back to their hometowns stuck during the pandemic. He tirelessly kept on working for people who suffered during the COVID-19 crises, be it with funds or oxygen concentrators. His contributions were applauded by people all over India and they started calling him their messiah. Sonu Sood fans and various netizens expressed their desire to see him as the upcoming Prime Minister of India.

The 48-year-old actor took to his Instagram page and shared a video of an artist called Vipul Mirajkar who created a mammoth portrait of him that covered 50000 sq. ft. of a domain. The actor was left overwhelmed when he came to know that it was created only within 20 days. He was amazed and touched by Vipul's gesture and thanked him for such a Mega surprise. He penned a note thanking the artist and wrote, "This is SPECTACULAR ????. Vipul Mirajkar, an outstanding artist created this massive 50000 sq.ft portrait within 20 days, here in Maharashtra. I am beyond amazed and touched by this gesture ❤️ Never did i think something like this would be possible. I can’t thank Vipul and all the members who supported him enough. This one is MEGA (literally ????) @vipul_m_artist".

As the video went viral online it grabbed the eyeballs of colleagues and celebrity friends of Sonu Sood too, who praised the artist and said that Sonu is rightfully a hero. Earlier fans of Sonu Sood were seen pouring milk on his poster and a boy named Venkatesh walked barefoot from Hyderabad to Mumbai just to meet his idol. The Jodhaa Akbar star was recently chosen as the brand ambassador of India for the Special Olympics to be conducted in Russia.

