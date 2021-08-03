Disha Parmar gives a sassy reply to trolls who attacked her for not applying sindoor; says “It’s my choice”

Actress Disha Parmar paved her way in the TV industry with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara followed by Woh Apna Sa. She married Bigg Boss 14 fame and singer Rahul Vaidya in a lavish setting on July 16, 2021. The duo were just friends, but Rahul realized his love for Disha when he was inside the Big Boss house. He proposed to her on national television and the actress answered with a yes.

As Disha and Rahul tied the knot the internet has been going crazy with their pictures with their trending hashtag of DisHul. Disha shared a few of her post-marriage pictures dressed in a lovely pink saree when netizens found her without a sindoor. They attacked her for not applying it as she is married now.

The actress gave a sassy reply to her trolls and put an end to their negativity. She wrote, “Also to all the people who feel it’s their right to litter my comments with negativity because am not wearing sindoor.. it’s my choice! I wear it when I want to wear it.. am okay with it, my husband is okay with it, my family is okay with it! Why are you so triggered?". The DisHul fans appreciated her pictures and asked her to ignore the trolls as she doesn't owe anyone an explanation.

Also Read: Disha Parmar receive warm welcome from Rahul Vaidya’s family, watch video

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results