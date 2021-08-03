Taapsee Pannu remembers late Rishi Kapoor as Mulk completes its 3 years today

Taapsee Pannu is celebrating the third anniversary of the release of Mulk. Taapsee Pannu has come a long way in terms of her professional career. She appeared in a number of films, demonstrating her versatility. Taapsee, who has just started filming for her next project, Blurr, is celebrating three years of Mulk today (August 3). Mulk was directed by Anubhav Sinha and starred Rishi Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor in key parts. As supporting roles, Neena Gupta, Ashutosh Rana, and Manoj Pahwa wowed the audience with their outstanding performances.

Taapsee Pannu also paid tribute to the late actor Rishi Kapoor, by sharing a scene from the film. "3 years of a film that will always remain a special one. Still, remember the time we spent together with #RishiKapoor ji. Today as the film completes 3 years, here's a tribute to our legendary actor, Murad Ali Mohammed! You'll always be missed Chintu ji ," she wrote.

3 years of a film that will always remain a special one. Still remember the time we spent together with #RishiKapoor ji. Today as the film completes 3 years, here's a tribute to our legendary actor, Murad Ali Mohammed! You'll always be missed Chintu ji. pic.twitter.com/ugqRWMHZVf

— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 3, 2021

In Mulk, Rishi Kapoor portrayed lawyer Murad Ali Mohammed. Everyone was left stunned by his performance in the film. Rishi Kapoor died on April 30th of last year at the age of 67.

Mulk was well-liked by audiences and received favorable reviews from reviewers. Mulk was nominated for six prizes at the 64th Filmfare Awards. It took home the prize for Best Story. The film's production began in Lucknow in October 2017. Mulk was also shot in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, for a few scenes.

Taapsee has many films in her kitty. She recently signed the Telugu film Mishan Impossible with Swaroop RSJ. On July 8, she started shooting for the film in Hyderabad. Besides Blurr, she also has Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, and Shabaash Mithu in the pipeline

