Janhvi Kapoor keeps it comfy in affordable rust knit top worth 4k

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is one big time stunner. The actress can slay any piece with her own glam element. The actress can be seen donning some very classy piece and this time she made the heads turn by carrying only a tan sweater.

For a photoshoot, the actress was seen donning an oversized tan coloured cutwork sweater from Rocky Star. The tan-coloured sweater featured billowy sleeves which were pulled up until her elbows and it was worth Rs. 4,199.

The actress went all glam with the look as she opted for lots of bronze, highlighter, blushed up cheeks and nude lips. Keeping up with look she went with soft curls all open as she posed sensually for the camera.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next star in Good Luck Jerry and Dostana2.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning as ever in a floral print mini dress

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results