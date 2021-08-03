“Shooting for a Telugu film is like going back to childhood,” says Abhishek Banerjee who will be making his Telugu debut with Anand Deverakonda’s film

In the last of couple of years, Bollywood has seen the growth and establishment of talented actors like Abhishek Banerjee. Starting out as a comic character in all his movies to proving his versatility, Banerjee achieved it all in a short span of time. The actor is now all set to feature in a Telugu film which will be helmed by K. V. Guhan.
On working in a Telugu film, Abhishek shared, "Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu is where I spent a considerable amount of my childhood and I grew up watching Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. So in a way shooting for a Telugu film is like going back to childhood."
He continued, "It feels good to know that your talent is getting recognition across industries, I am also very excited to work alongside Anand Deverakonda. I look forward to this project."
Abhishek has six projects under his belt in the likes of Rashmi Rocket, Bhediya, Aankh Micholi, Helmet, Dostana 2 and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's untitled anthology.
