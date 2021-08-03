Avneet Kaur stuns in strapless body-con charcoal dress

Actress Avneet Kaur is setting internet on fire with her back to back stunning looks. The actress never fails to impress her fans and yet again she back slaying the Instagram game. For a photoshoot, we saw Avneet Kaur in some very sultry looks and we are loving them.

Recently, the actress again shared a few pictures in her new charcoal dress and oh boy we are swoon away by this beauty. In the pictures, we can see her donning a strapless body-con charcoal dress from Periwinkley’s latest collection. This affordable set perfectly accentuated her curves and she looked nothing but absolutely gorgeous.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13)

To finish off her look, the actress went all bold with the look as she opted for smokey eyes , blushed up cheeks and nude lips. She kept her hair tied in a messy bun striking some sensual pose for the camera.

On the work front, Avneet Kaur was last seen in a music video ‘Hone lage Tumse Pyaar’ which released back in July this year.

Also Read: Kylie Jenners goes topless with shimmery body paint to promote her birthday make up collection

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results