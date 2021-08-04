Exclusive: “Dial 100 will shock people till it finishes” – Manoj Bajpayee

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is in huge demand after the success of his latest web series The Family Man 2. Throughout his career in Bollywood, he has been a part of blockbuster movies like Bandit Queen, Satya, Fiza, Zubeidaa, Aks, Pinjar, LOC Kargil, Aligarh, Bhonsle, The Family Man, and Ray. His impeccable works have got him Filmfare and national awards. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the great gem of a cinematic world and actor Manoj Bajpayee became exclusive and spoke on Dial 100, The Family Man 2, and his co-stars Samantha Akkineni and Neena Gupta.

When asked about the great response garnered by the trailer of Dial 100 Manoj said that, “People might think it's a thriller but there is more to it, it's a very emotional film and will shock people till it finishes”. Later talking about what the movie Dial 100 is all about, the actor revealed that, “The movie is not a thriller there is more to it and everyone will get to know on 6th August. It's an emotional roller coaster ride where I have to fulfill my duties as a son and a father. I have that only one night to prove myself as a father and husband.

The actor also spoke about his co-star and talented actress Neena Gupta. He said, “I am a big fan of Neena for the way she has conducted herself as a woman. We enjoy her Instagram posts she shares and there is so much to learn from her. She is quite an inspiration for me and my family”. The shooting was collaborative and that night we were all immersed as the scene was crucial and we needed to pull it off. Neenaji was jumping around doing her part which was remarkable”, he concluded.

