Boxer Lovlina Borgohain wins bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics; film celebrities hails her victory 

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain has brought a medal home. The 23-year-old sportswoman won bronze medal at the Olympics in Tokyo. She faced reigning world champion Busenaz Sürmeneli of Turkey in the semi-final. She lost 5-0 in the women’s 69kg category.

Lauding her epic victory at Tokyo Olympics 2020, she became the second Indian woman boxer with an Olympic bronze medal after Mary Kom in the 2012 London Games. Indian film celebrities took to social media to congratulate her.

Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai on bringing home bronze ???? at your debut Olympics! We're all so proud of you ???????? #TokyoOlympics

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 4, 2021

Congratulations @lovlinaborgohai for making us all proud! ????????????????????????????????????#TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #LovlinaBorgohain #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/zN9skbc5sS

— Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) August 4, 2021

Super achievement #Lovlina .. the whole country is proud of you for bringing in the bronze ????????????????????????????????????????#boxing #Olympics2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/9MwTlAE8Nz

— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 4, 2021

????♥️ https://t.co/wUUshUKS6a

— Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) August 4, 2021

Heartiest congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai! So proud to see you on that podium #WomenPower #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/wMtaxFzfIf

— Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) August 4, 2021

What a stellar performance !!

You are an inspiration to many #lovlinaborgohai !! Your Bronze in Boxing in your first olympic participation ????is equal to GOLD #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 #Bronze #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/V70KiF2QR3

— R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) August 4, 2021

