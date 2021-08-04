Gauahar Khan responds to fan’s questions about babies, employment, and why she doesn’t live with her in-laws

Actress Gauahar Khan responded to a few nasty queries she receives as a married, working female on Wednesday. Gauahar took to Instagram Reels to share a post in which she revealed some of the questions she'll be answering.

Gauahar Khan dances to Hoàng Read's ‘The Magic Bomb’ in the video clip as the questions and her responses flash by.” Nosey inquiries I get as a Married/Working Female!’” says the caption at the start of the video. The first question she receives as the video goes is, "When will you have a baby?" She replies, "Whenever Allah pleases! Duh!!!"

Another user asked, "Why don't u live with your in laws?" She responded, "My Husband and I chose what suits us!" followed by folded hands and grimace face emojis. She was then asked, "Why are you working all the time since your wedding?" Gauahar said, "I've been working last 20 years, will work till I'm 80! In sha Allah."

Gauahar ended her video with "live and let live" written in the clip. She captioned the post, "Dropped the (mic emoji) ….. #QuestionsIGetAskedAs #trend #reels Also guess my location #comment … love the backdrop."

Gauahar Khan got married to Zaid Darbar on December 25.

