Kiara Advani stuns in an embroidered neon green saree worth Rs. 48,000

Kiara Advani is out and about making appearances in the city for the promotions of her upcoming film Shershaah alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She also recently celebrated her birthday with friends and rumoured beau Sidharth.

Kiara was recently spotted for the promotions in a beautiful neon green saree. The actress looked stunning in the embroidered saree. The actress donned the lime green saree with a beautiful floral blouse.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The MS Dhoni actress was seen donning the saree which featured a heavy white borderie. Kiara looked bespoke in the saree with a backless blouse.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara channelled desi girl vibes in the saree with Kundan jewellery, soft makeup and her hair in a low bun. Kiara styled this simple saree from Torani. It is a new bubbling favourite amongst all the Bollywood Divas for Indian picks. Her saree is available on Torani's website retailing at Rs.48,500.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Indoo Ki Jawani, opposite Aditya Seal. She also starred in the horror comedy Laxmii, opposite Akshay Kumar, last year. Her upcoming projects include Shershaah, co-starring rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa I, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. She will also be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Also Read: Kiara Advani makes a splash in the city in a desi attire with a Diana Gucci Bag worth nearly Rs. 3 lakh

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results