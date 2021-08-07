Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Tara Sutaria to come together for a project

Ever since Dhamaka Records dropped the unique poster of their debut single, featuring blurry faces, netizens have been gushing over it. If sources are to be believed, we are informed that a huge project that has been in the pipeline is slated for release soon! The actors and fans took to Instagram to post screenshots of the blurred poster guessing the names of the artists, which included Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Lata Mangeshkar, Kailash Kher & Tara Sutaria amongst others causing a stir in the media!

They all seem to have collaborated to bring an exciting subject to the fore, but what are they all hinting at? All that one can confirm is that the project is a fine amalgamation of legendary names from the industry alongside the current youth sensations. It will also mark the very first time that these names have come together for a project on such a platform.

Helmed by Priyaank Sharma, he has been the silent face behind this unique project.

