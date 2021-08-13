Vidya Balan does not allow re-touching of her photographs; the actor does not want to appear slimmer than she is

The discussion around unrealistic beauty standards set by the use of image editing software has been done quite often. Actor Vidya Balan is one such celebrity who has taken a conscious effort to stand against unrealistic beauty standards and expectations and has also set rules on how her pictures should be used. As per reports, the actor has asked photographers and magazines to not re-touch her pictures as she does not want to appear slimmer than she is.

Talking to a tabloid, ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani who has worked with several Bollywood personalities said that he tries to achieve the best lighting on the set itself so that he can rely less on post-treatment of pictures. He said that doing so is more important while working with Vidya because she does not like her images being re-touched and is comfortable in her own skin. Dabboo also shared that during magazine shoots, she tells the editorial team that photos should only be colour-corrected and shared without any re-touching.

Dabboo said that they do not re-touch Vidya's images but colour correct the flooring or leaves in the background if required.

Vidya Balan has often spoken about being body-shamed. Her body weight has quite often become a topic of national interest and she has always managed to shut the nay-sayers and talks about loving and accepting one’s body.

