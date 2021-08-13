Shah Rukh Khan compliments Sidharth Malhotra; Karan Johar replies “Love you Bhai!!!!”

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan seems to have been blown away by Sidharth Malhotra's performance in Shershaah. He quoted King, Jr. and compared it with Sidharth's portrayal of Capt. Vikram Batra on screen. He also went ahead and recommended his fans and audiences to definitely watch a movie like Shershaah.

The Badshah of Bollywood took to his Twitter handle and tweeted his view on Shershaah. He uploaded the poster of the movie and wrote, "If a man hasn’t discovered something that he will die for, he isn’t fit to live." – King, Jr. Watching the impactful story of legendary Kargil War hero Capt. Vikram Batra (PVC), on screen makes us realise the meaning of this quote. Watch #Shershaah with Sid's solid performance".

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 12, 2021

After Shah Rukh Khan gave a glorified review tagging Dharma Productions and Karan Johar, the happy filmmaker immediately took to his Twitter handle and thanked his good friend and companion. He retweeted Shah Rukh's piece and replied, "Love you Bhai!!!! The team of our film #Shershaah is so excited to read this! Thank you".Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra too retweeted SRK's review and thanked him with folded hand and heart emojis.

Love you Bhai!!!! The team of our film #Shershaah is so excited to read this! Thank you ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/0e6FON7cSd

— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 12, 2021

Shershaah is a war biopic on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra. It is directed by Vishnuvardhan and jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra as Vikram and Vishal Batra and Kiara Advani as Vikram's fiancé Dimple Cheema.

