Tina Datta is too hot to handle in sexy white monokini

Tina Datta, popularly known for her role as Ichcha in the TV serial iii, is frequently active on her social media where she updates her millions of fans with fashion, beauty, and fitness posts which are way too hot to handle.

The former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant shared a picture on her Instagram in a white sexy monokini from Montce Swim. She accessorized with statement gold hoops earrings from Arzonai Jewellery and we can say it’s raising the temperature and its impossible to resist.

She looked blazing hot in a bronzed makeup look with brown contour and brown eye look along with a cat winged eyeliner. Her hazel brown lens made her eyes look more pretty, she kept nude glossy lips and with a touch of body highlighter for that glow.

She captioned her picture by saying “Eyes slay, looks kill….that women which you will never forget, or baby at least I will make sure you don’t” on that quote we can say don’t worry Tina we’re already obsessing over your stunning looks. She also praised her photographer Amit Khanna by saying “you’re love you capture me like no one else”.

On the work front, it looks like Tina is in a vacay mood, she was last seen in the Maldives for a vacation.

