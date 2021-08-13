Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty reveals that she is suffering from a disease; has to follow certain food restrictions

Shilpa Shetty's sister actress Shamita Shetty is currently seen as a contestant on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT on Voot hosted by Karan Johar. She is seen quarreling with other inmates, especially for food. The reason being that the actress suffers from a disease known as Colitis which causes a burning sensation in the large intestine and therefore has to follow certain food restrictions.

The Mohabbatein star had mentioned about her disease in one of the episodes and also her inability to have normal food. Fellow contestant and Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh started making an issue for not getting to eat food as per her choice as only gluten-free granules came for Shamita and Neha due to their health issues. Akshara was enraged when Shamita declared everyone to not eat any of it.

The 42-year-old actress is trying her best to remain in the limelight and gather the public's maximum attention towards her. Moreover, she also chose to participate in the show when her brother-in-law Raj Kundra got embroiled in the porn racket. Shamita entered the show after Raj Kundra got arrested and Shilpa Shetty was drawn into the controversy.

