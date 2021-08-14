A.R. Rahman leaves everyone in splits with his response to a fan asking about his acting debut

Apart from being a world-class musician, A.R. Rahman is also known for his cheeky replies. He was recently asked by a fan as to when he will be making his acting debut and his reply had everyone in splits. Rahman recently debuted as a writer and producer with his film 99 Songs which was released in multiple languages.
The Oscar Award-winning composer has completed 30 years in the Indian film industry. His work will next be seen in films like Simbu's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, director Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, Chiyaan Vikram's Cobra, and Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan.
