Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vaani Kapoor lit up the stage at singer Shrey Singhal’s pre-wedding function

Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vaani Kapoor recently attended a pre-wedding function in Delhi hosted by singer Shrey Singhal. Pictures and videos from the event have now gone viral on the internet. Singh can be seen dancing to his hit songs in an immaculate tuxedo in videos posted by visitors at the event.

Janhvi looked stunning in a crimson lehenga throughout her performance! For another performance, she donned a golden shimmering ensemble. For her performance act, Vaani wore a corset top with black leather pants. TV actor Akanksha Puri and artist Badshah were also present at the event.

Ranveer was seen in a fun mood, as danching and chilling with the groom, Shrey Singhal. On the other hand jahnvi showed her moves on ‘Nadiyon Par’ from her movie Roohi.

Shrey Singhal's songs include ‘Jahaan Tum Ho,’ ‘Tu Junnoniyat,’ and ‘Aankh Uthi.’

Meanwhile, Ranveer will next be seen in the sports drama '83,' while Janhvi will be seen in Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2. Vaani's film Bell Bottom is about to be released.

