Sanjay Leela Bhansali may opt for Aishwarya Rai over Rekha in Heera Mandi

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s only project with old favourite Mani Ratnam in Tamil is nearly complete. And the diva now stares at a calendar of vacant dates.
She has now sent feelers to her old favourite Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is currently casting for the epic series Heera Mandi. It is reliably learnt that the lady is being considered for one of the leads.
Sanjay Bhansali and Aishwarya have earlier collaborated on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas and Guzaarish.
