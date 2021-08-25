Shama Sikander bares it all with just a black summer hat; goes in nude in a jaw-dropping photo

Indian TV actress and model Shama Sikander got her fame for portraying the role of traditional middle-class girl Pooja Malhotra in the Hindi TV drama Ye Meri Life Hai. It’s been a while since she has worked in TV or movies but has become a digital world sensation. She loves sharing bold outfit looks and fun videos with her fans.

A few hours ago, Shama posted the hottest picture of the day which is heating the temperature on the internet. The diva was seen striking a bold pose for the camera against a glass window of an apartment in New York City just with a big black summer hat that is covering her whole body and nothing else.

For her makeup, she did a brown-toned makeup look. She kept her hair all loose and curly which made the look even sexier. She also captioned the post as, “Hat trick”.

On the work front, Shama Sikander is currently traveling in New York City. She was last seen in the 2019 film Bypass Road with Neil Nitin Mukesh directed by Naman Nitin Mukesh.

