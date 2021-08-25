Radhika Apte nails another monochrome look

For those who keep a tab on Radhika Apte’s social media accounts will swear by some cool, exciting, fun pictures that the actress often posts. Taking her followers and fans by surprise yet again, the versatile actress recently posted some stunning pictures while donning a monochrome look.

The monochrome theme is the highlight. Her eyes speak volumes as she poses lying down in a black blazer. Her smokey eye make-up just sums up the look perfectly. She tops it off with a pop of glossy pink lips.

With her impeccable fashion sense, Radhika has always won brownie points from fashion critics for her sartorial choices.

Radhika has an interesting line up of projects including Mrs. Undercover, Forensic opposite Vikrant Massey and Monica, O My Darling alongside Rajkummar Rao.

