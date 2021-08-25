Sonakshi Sinha looks breathtaking in beige thread work ensemble cape and skirt by Ritu Kumar worth Rs.36,900

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has been part of designer Ritu Kumar’s recent campaign. She recently shot for the designer and looked breathtaking in photos.

She was seen in a gorgeous Ritu Kumar’s festive look, a beige Eksika thread work ensemble with brand collar and georgette material cape and skirt worth Rs.36,900. She added a pair of nude heels to complement the look.

For her makeup, she did a festive yet minimal look. She kept her hair in a clean bun with side locks. Sonakshi’s festive look went live from the Ritu Kumar’s Instagram page.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will be starring in the upcoming Hindi movie Kakuda with Riteish Deshmukh directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.

