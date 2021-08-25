Bigg Boss OTT Evicted contestant Karan Nath says many good things get ignored during Sunday ka Vaar

Bigg Boss OTT has been a major talk of the town over the past few days. The show has got some really popular names from Bollywood as well as the Television industry as contestants. While filmmaker Karan Johar has stepped in as a host for the OTT version.

The show has already completed two weeks of its premiere and in the last weekend, we saw a shocking elimination of Bollywood actor Karan Nath and her connection Ridhima Pandit. This elimination was a disappointment for many as Ridhima has a massive fan following while Karan was playing a satisfactory game.

Recently, while talking to a tabloid the Yeh Dil Aashiqana actor recalled his journey and also commented upon Karan Johar being biased. Karan said that he felt that many good things get ignored during Sunday ka Vaar. He also says that he did many things on a humanitarian level but they were all ignored. He feels that his kindness was never discussed on the show even when he helped people from the opposite team during tasks.

He further also added that and feels that it’s not necessary to promote villains on Sunday Ka Vaar and even a positive side of a contestant can be appreciated seeing which the viewers might feel good. In the end, he says that the audience who is watching the show will actually realise that there are people in the house who don't indulge in manipulating others. Even positive and good topics can also be discussed in the Sunday episode.

