Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma open up about their relationship status

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's friendship is very popular among the audience as well as the celebs of Telly Town. The duo became friends with each other during Bigg Boss 113 in 2019. Post that, they even continued to be great friends. The duo also resides in the same building in Mumbai and are neighbours.

Their chemistry and bond are very much loved and cherished by their fans. Seeing their chemistry, many even predict that they have been dating each other secretly. Whenever they are asked this question about them dating, they simply refuse by saying that they are just good friends. But they also say that they wouldn’t mind getting into a relationship in the future.

Now, while talking to a tabloid the duo finally opens up about their relationship status. Talking about their current relationship status, Paras shares that right now they are focusing on themselves and want to achieve so much more. He also says that, Yes maybe someday they will become one of those adorable couples like Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh or Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas.

Stepping into this, Mahira says that and questions Why give a tagline to something? When they are fine like this. As of now, both of them are not sure and don’t know what will happen in the future. They are happy with the way things are going on.

Also Read: Gauahar Khan heads to Maldives with Zaid; says ‘always wanted to visit it’ once married

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results