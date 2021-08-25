Krishna Shroff opens about her decision to not do Bollywood movies, says it doesn’t give her an adrenaline rush

Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is in demand for her hot personality and the acting genes she belongs to. Her father Jackie Shroff ruled Bollywood during the 80s and 90s and is still going strong followed by her brother Tiger Shroff who has successfully established his name in the action and dance sectors. The fitness diva gets offers to star in Bollywood projects but she refused to be a part of it.
The reason being that Krishna Shroff was very clear from the start that Bollywood films aren't something she is interested in doing. She doesn't get a kick in doing it like she gets when she is gymming. According to her working out, exercising, and gymming gives her inner peace and happiness and these emotions cannot be consumed through anything else.
