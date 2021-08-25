Nia Sharma channels her inner dancer and slays in the ‘Touch It by KiDi’ Instagram reel

Telly actress Nia Sharma is very popular among her fans for her enchanting personality and grace. She is very active on social media platforms and often posts eye-catching content on her Instagram pages. One such video of hers which recently caught everyone's attention was an Instagram dance reel. The actress is seen showing her hot dance moves in the video along with a dancer named Meetali Parmar. She took time out from the rehearsals of her upcoming music video and treated fans with a sexy reel.

Nia Sharma captioned her video as, "Rehearsing for the next music video though, But Stealing time for your own reels is also important. @meetali_parmar". The actress can be swaying with his dance partner on one of the trending Instagram songs.

The Jamai Raja star is seen sliding as smooth as butter wearing a blue crop top and black loose-fit denim. The diva surely knows how to amuse her fans and it is not at all a surprise that she enjoys 6.3 million fans on Instagram. Nia Sharma has certainly sent shockwaves across the internet with the peppy track of ‘Touch It by KiDi’.

