Janhvi Kapoor gives a smouldering look dressed in white shirt

Janhvi Kapoor is an Instagram sensation. She gets it going with every new post. From her loved posts with family, to her foodstagram content or her fashionable looks.

Janhvi Kapoor posted some easy breezy snaps as she pulled off quite a smouldering expression for the camera. She is seen wearing a white shirt as she has a fresh face of makeup with wavy hair and a natural blush, glossy light pink lips and waves. She accessorised with an evil eye chain and chunky gold hoops. We love this look on Kapoor.

Janhvi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena where she played the titular rule. After which she was seen in Roohi where she played the character of a ghost. Meanwhile, Janhvi has been juggling work commitments- she's working on Good Luck Jerry. It is an adaptation of the Tamil film 'Kolamaavu Kokila' starring South star Nayanthara.

Besides this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2 in her kitty. The lead actor of the film has to be decided after the outster of Kartik Aaryan. Rumour mills suggest Akshay will replace Kartik Aaryan in the film. She is currently shooting for Helen.

