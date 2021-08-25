Randeep Hooda meets gold medalist Olympian Neeraj Chopra at Army Sports Institute, both have a fan-boy moment

After winning the nation's heart and taking the country to a global level, Olympian Neeraj Chopra expressed his admiration for actor Randeep Hooda. Well, the master athlete got his fan-boy moment as Randeep visited him and they both were excited to seize the moment as they were looking like brothers.

Randeep shared their moment on social media by posting the pictures and saying, "कसुत्ता मानस !! Where does one go from the top? Very few face this question and even fewer have the answers. I deeply feel that you do @Neeraj_chopra1."

The Olympian has been vocal about the work of the actor and Hooda's Laal Rang is one of his favourite films. Chopra also feels that Randeep is the perfect choice to portray his life on the silver screen. So, Neeraj invited Randeep to the Army Sports Institute and the actor took some time off from his busy schedule to meet the pride of the nation and congratulated him. Apart from Neeraj, Randeep also met other Olympians from the army as well.

This is what we call the picture-perfect moment. On the work front, Randeep will soon be seen in Jio's flagship series Inspector Avinash, and Sony Pictures Unfair and Lovely with Ileana D'Cruz.

