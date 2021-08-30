Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai blessed with baby boy, nickname him Baby Rai

Actress Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai, a television couple, welcomed a baby boy recently. They announced the news on social media, along with a cute photo of their baby, whom they called Baby Rai.

Kishwer and Suyyash captioned the photo, “27.08.21. welcome BABY RAI!!! It’s a boy. #sukishkababy.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt)

Kishwer Merchantt, a model-turned-actor, announced her pregnancy in March of this year. She uploaded pictures from her baby shower, which was held in June. In an Instagram post, Kishwer described her pregnancy as a full lockdown pregnancy, saying she had envisioned a different journey, but the lockdown allowed her to spend special time with her loved ones.

Kishwer also documented her nine-month journey to motherhood on her YouTube channel. The 15-minute film, titled We Are Pregnant, featured the couple discussing the moment they found out they were expecting a child. In the video, Kishwer mentions being able to conceive naturally at the age of 40. “Never say never — it was so right in our case. When we had the test come positive, for a few minutes, there was pin-drop silence between us. We just didn’t know how to react.”

In 2016, Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai got married.

Also Read: Kishwer Merchantt shares a note on embracing her pregnancy body while flaunting her baby bump

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results