Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai blessed with baby boy, nickname him Baby Rai

Actress Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai, a television couple, welcomed a baby boy recently. They announced the news on social media, along with a cute photo of their baby, whom they called Baby Rai.
Kishwer and Suyyash captioned the photo, “27.08.21. welcome BABY RAI!!! It’s a boy. #sukishkababy.”
Kishwer Merchantt, a model-turned-actor, announced her pregnancy in March of this year. She uploaded pictures from her baby shower, which was held in June. In an Instagram post, Kishwer described her pregnancy as a full lockdown pregnancy, saying she had envisioned a different journey, but the lockdown allowed her to spend special time with her loved ones.
In 2016, Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai got married.
