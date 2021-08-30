NCB raids residence of actor Armaan Kohli in drugs case, taken in for questioning 

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on August 28 conducted raids at the residence of actor Armaan Kohli in Mumbai. This was in connection with a drugs case. The actor was taken in for questioning.
According to the reports, An NCB official confirmed that the actor's residence was being searched but did not go into details of it. He was taken to the NCB office later in the evening for further questioning.
On the work front, Armaan Kohli has worked in films like Jaani Dushman and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply