Rhea Chakraborty celebrates brother Showik Chakraborty’s birthday at home; calls him ‘warrior’

Actress Rhea Chakraborty is extremely close to her family members and especially her sibling Showik Chakraborty. The actress shares a really adorable bond with him and on the occasion of Showik's 25th birthday, she shared a really adorable post.
Rhea took to her Instagram and shared stories in which she was dressed in colour-blocked joggers having pink and sky blue colours paired with a blue denim jacket. Showik was wearing dark grey shorts with a black t-shirt and a blue denim jacket. In the stories, she shared a boomerang video in which she was hugging Showik in a swing and having a light moment and wrote, "Happy birthday to my everything. My warrior. I love you the mostest".
On the work front, Rhea is seen playing a pivotal role in the recently released espionage drama Chehre. The actress has shared the screen with Emraan Hashmi and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan in the film.
