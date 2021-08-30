Rhea Chakraborty celebrates brother Showik Chakraborty’s birthday at home; calls him ‘warrior’

Actress Rhea Chakraborty is extremely close to her family members and especially her sibling Showik Chakraborty. The actress shares a really adorable bond with him and on the occasion of Showik's 25th birthday, she shared a really adorable post.

Rhea took to her Instagram and shared stories in which she was dressed in colour-blocked joggers having pink and sky blue colours paired with a blue denim jacket. Showik was wearing dark grey shorts with a black t-shirt and a blue denim jacket. In the stories, she shared a boomerang video in which she was hugging Showik in a swing and having a light moment and wrote, "Happy birthday to my everything. My warrior. I love you the mostest".

In another story, both of them can be spotted sitting in the backyard of their house in chairs. In the picture, Showik also showed a gesture of affection for her sister and planted a kiss on her hands. Sharing it, the Jalebi actress wrote, "#Mine" tagging Showik.

On the work front, Rhea is seen playing a pivotal role in the recently released espionage drama Chehre. The actress has shared the screen with Emraan Hashmi and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan in the film.

