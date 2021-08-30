Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani and Vishal Aditya Singh’s romantic dance leaves host Rohit Shetty in splits

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been ruling the television space for almost two months. The show began to premiere on July 17 and had 13 contestants on board. No, as the show moves forward, we're getting to see more daredevil stunts and high voltage entertainment. While all the contestants have been super entertaining at their part, there is one such contestant who has managed to make other contestants, host Rohit Shetty and the audience laugh like anything. It is none other than Mile Jab Hum Tum fame Arjun Bijlani.

Arjun Bijlani has been really entertaining in the show for the obvious reasons of his charm and great sense of humour. Recently, in the latest episode of the stunt-based reality show, Arjun was seen hilariously doing a romantic dance with Vishal Aditya Singh. The episode began with eliminated contestants Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill and Saurabh Raaj Jain entering the show as wild cards. All three of them competed in an electric shock task and Vishal emerged out as the winner and was selected to continue the show.

Post that, Rohit Shetty had some words of wisdom with Saurabh and Aastha. He lauded them and wished them luck for their future endeavours. After Vishal re-entered the show as a contestant, Rohit Shetty asked him to perform a romantic dance with Sana Makbul and also asked Rahul Vaidya to sing a romantic song. While Varun Sood gave him a red rose to perform, the duo performed really gracefully and everyone was in awe of them and their chemistry.

After Sana and Vishal's romantic performance, Rohit also asked Arjun to replace Sana and recreate the same romantic performance. To which the duo hilariously performed romantic gestures and added some extra elements. Seeing that everyone was left in splits and a happy vibe was created on the sets. After that, Arjun in a funny way taunts Rohit Shetty that he must be getting jealous. To which, he replied, "Aur main jal raha tha, aag kahan se nikal rahi thi, tujhe bataunga aur bujhaane tujhe hi bulaunga(And, I was feeling jealous and I will call you to calm down this fire)."

