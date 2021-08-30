Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Salman Khan and Rekha reveal ‘Sankat in Jungle’ theme

As the months of September and October come closer, the excitement among the Bigg Boss audience takes a new toll. While the speculations around the contestants go around the corner, its promos make fans wonder what will be the new twist in the season. Recently, a promo of Bigg Boss 15 has been released which features Salman Khan and a voiceover of ace veteran Bollywood actress Rekha.

In the promo, Salman Khan shares the new format in which it is revealed that this time the contestants will have to endure a lot of challenges and hardships before entering the main house. The promo begins with the main Bigg Boss 15 house missing and in its place is a beautiful tree, named 'Vishwasundari'. Salman Khan sits there and talks to Vishwasundari whose voice was given by the evergreen actress Rekha.

He asks the tree about the house being vanished and the 'Vishwasundari' responds to him by saying that the doors of the main Bigg Boss house will only open to them once they resist the challenges of jungles. Post which, Salman Khan ensures a lot of entertainment in the season and says the audience will laugh a lot seeing the contestants struggling. He also says that "Sankat in jungle Phailayega Dangal Pe Dangal" (Difficulties in Jungle will lead to lots of fights).

Sharing the promo on their official Instagram handle Colors Tv wrote, "Sankat in jungle, failaega dangal pe dangal! Kya aap ready hai #BiggBoss15 ke liye? #ComingSoon #BB15 #BiggBoss @beingsalmankhan".

Colors Tv also left the fans intrigued to guess the voice behind Vishwasundari. Most of the fans guessed it correct and Colors Tv shared another promo giving a thumbs up to their responses. In the promo, Vishwasundari asked Salman if he recognised her and shows the fan reaction. In the end, it shows a portrait of Rekha in a BOHO look wearing a black dress with oxidised jewellery. Sharing the promo Colors wrote, "Sahi pehchana aapne! #Rekha hi hain #BBKiNayiAwaaz. Brace yourselves, kyunki @beingsalmankhan aur vishwasundari jald hi aa rahe hain #Colors par. #BB15 #BiggBoss15 #BiggBoss."

