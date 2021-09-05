Yami Gautam looks mesmerising in a beautiful floral printed skirt and blouse styled with a matching coat

Yami Gautam got her fame from her unique characters in films including Vicky Donor, Total Siyapaa, and many more. This gorgeous actress is also frequently active on Instagram where she has more than 13 million followers.

Recently, Yami shared some breathtaking pictures of herself from her latest photoshoot. She was seen in a beautiful floral printed cotton silk A-line flared panel skirt with a matching crop knotted blouse along with a floral coat over it from Abraham & Thakore. She accessorised the look with gold and pearl ornaments along with red glass bangles. She also added a pretty little pearl beaded handbag to the look.

For her makeup, she did a soft and dewy pink look. She kept her hair volumized and in a low ponytail to complement the whole outfit which is styled by the stylist Manisha Melwani.

She captioned her post as “Elegance of the heart & soul accentuated by a lovely attire”.

On the work front, Yami is all set for her upcoming film Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

