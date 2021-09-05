Yash Sinha of Zee TV’s Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti says actor Govind Namdev had a major impact on his life

Ahead of the occasion Teacher's Day which is celebrated every year in India on September 5, actor Yash Sinha spoke about that one person who has had a major impact on his life. Yash Sinha essays the role of Dr. Harsh on Zee TV's show Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti. The serial revolves around the innocent world of two adorable kids (Rishi and Roli) who have teamed up to bring back their parents Shubra (Neha Marda) and Kuldeep (Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi) together to complete their ‘happy family’.
Talking about the importance of teacher figure in his life, Yash said, "While I’ve had some great academic teachers and my parents have also taught me a lot of things in life, I must add that I have learned so much from my co-actors that if I get to talking about it, it would be endless. In fact, the learning still continues!"
