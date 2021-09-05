Yash Sinha of Zee TV’s Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti says actor Govind Namdev had a major impact on his life

Ahead of the occasion Teacher's Day which is celebrated every year in India on September 5, actor Yash Sinha spoke about that one person who has had a major impact on his life. Yash Sinha essays the role of Dr. Harsh on Zee TV's show Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti. The serial revolves around the innocent world of two adorable kids (Rishi and Roli) who have teamed up to bring back their parents Shubra (Neha Marda) and Kuldeep (Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi) together to complete their ‘happy family’.

Talking about the importance of teacher figure in his life, Yash said, "While I’ve had some great academic teachers and my parents have also taught me a lot of things in life, I must add that I have learned so much from my co-actors that if I get to talking about it, it would be endless. In fact, the learning still continues!"

"But, if you ask me to choose one particular person who has had a major impact on my life, then it would be my dear Govind ji (Govind Namdev). I met him in my show ‘Awaz Dil Se Dil Tak’ on Zee TV, where he played my older brother and back then, I was very raw and had only some theatre experience (Yatri Theatre Group). The transition from theatre to screen was difficult, however, I had the good fortune of working with Govindji. He had a vast theatre and film experience and he kind of took me under his wings and made me understand the subtle nuances. He taught me of how to approach and understand a scene, what to find in it and how to work on my craft. Till date I have been following his teachings and I can’t thank him enough. Even today, I am in touch with him, we don’t speak very often but whenever we do, it is fantastic. Here’s wishing him and every other teacher of my life a very Happy Teacher’s Day," he added.

