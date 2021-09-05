Mouni Roy goes bold in an open button olive green shirt styled with distressed blue denim pants

Indian actress and model Mouni Roy is always serving us hot and irresistible looks. This 35-year-old diva is also a digital world sensation. She is winning millions of hearts every day with her amazing styling sense and with her charming looks.

On Saturday, Mouni shared two pictures from her latest bold photo shoot in an old vacant room setup which did not disappoint. She was seen in an open button olive green shirt while flaunting her amazingly toned figure. She styled the look with distressed blue denim pants which is raising the temperature.

For her makeup, she did a nude look. She kept her hair all loose and sleek. She also captioned the post as “Live the mystery don’t try and solve it..” and captioned another post as “Write me of hope and love, and hearts that endured..”

On the work front, Mouni Roy is currently busy with her upcoming films including Bole Chudiyan, Mogul, and Brahmastra.

