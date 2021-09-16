Avneet Kaur keeps it chic in zebra print co-ord set

Indian Television actress Avneet Kaur knows how to set trends. This 19-year-old internet sensation dropped a few photos of herself on Monday which took the internet by storm.

She was seen in a sexy zebra print black & white co-ord set, a sleeveless black and white crop top with a matching bottom styled with a black jacket from Selcouth.

She also added a pair of black boots and cat-eye black sunglasses to complement the look. For her makeup, she did a glam look with red lips. She kept her new red hair all loose. She also captioned the post, “Your loss.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13)

On the work front, Avneet Kaur is currently shooting for her romantic Hindi drama Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Also Read: Anushka Sen keeps it traditional in embroidered kurta set

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results