Avneet Kaur keeps it chic in zebra print co-ord set

Indian Television actress Avneet Kaur knows how to set trends. This 19-year-old internet sensation dropped a few photos of herself on Monday which took the internet by storm.
She was seen in a sexy zebra print black & white co-ord set, a sleeveless black and white crop top with a matching bottom styled with a black jacket from Selcouth.
On the work front, Avneet Kaur is currently shooting for her romantic Hindi drama Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga.
