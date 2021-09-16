Shilpa Shetty stuns in organza ruffled fuschia saree

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra never fails to impress her fans with her amazing styling sense. The 46-year-old actres is super frequent on social media too with 22 million followers.

Recently, on her Instagram Shilpa dropped a stunning look from the set of Super Dancer Chapter 4. She opted for a radiant fuschia organza ruffled sharara saree along with a matching sleeveless blouse from Ridhima Bhasin.

She also accessorized the look with exquisite gold and green fine jewellery set and a matching bracelet along with a stunning ring from Uncut Jewelry. For her makeup she did a super glam pink toned look. She kept her hair all clean and in a high pony. She also captioned the post as “No matter what you wear, always choose to be original.”

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is judging the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4.

