Shilpa Shetty stuns in organza ruffled fuschia saree

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra never fails to impress her fans with her amazing styling sense. The 46-year-old actres is super frequent on social media too with 22 million followers.
Recently, on her Instagram Shilpa dropped a stunning look from the set of Super Dancer Chapter 4. She opted for a radiant fuschia organza ruffled sharara saree along with a matching sleeveless blouse from Ridhima Bhasin.
On the work front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is judging the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4.
